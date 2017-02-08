Kerr: Warriors are at their best when Curry is shooting long 3-pointers in transition

Before the start of the season, Stephen Curry was quite confident that the addition of a superstar like Kevin Durant wouldn't impact his game. Yet once the season began, Curry seemed to focus more on getting Durant the ball and less on his own offense. This led to Curry not playing at the MVP-level we've been accustomed to seeing over the last couple of seasons. Curry was still playing great but there were very few "Steph's gonna Steph" moments.

But that has since changed, as Curry is back to playing and scoring at an elite level. Plus, perhaps best of all for the Warriors, Curry's aggressiveness hasn't impacted Durant's game in the least. And Warriors coach Steve Kerr says that when Curry is aggressive and shooting his trademark deep transition 3-pointers, that's when Golden State is at its best.

From Kerr's appearance on the Bill Simmons Podcast:

Simmons: So what did Curry change?

Kerr: He realized he could be aggressive and shoot 25 times and it wasn't going to affect KD. I think early in the season he felt like, "Man I've got to get this guy involved, I've got to get him the ball." But what makes KD so unique is that he doesn't need the ball. He doesn't even need volume of field goal attempts. He's had multiple games this year where he's had 12 shots and 25 points. It's incredible -- his efficiency. He doesn't care that he doesn't have to be the alpha. He doesn't have to get 20 shots. Our team even realized that when Steph just is aggressive and is shooting his 30-footers in transition and going nuts, that's when we are at our best. KD not only appreciates it, but enjoys it and feeds off of that. And you never worry about Klay. Klay's going to get his shots up. I think Draymond has adapted really well to a slightly different role and I think Steph finally realized, "Oh wait a second, I can still do all this and all those guys are going to be fine, and our team has grown comfortable with it and our defense has gotten better, too." Which plays a role, because now you get stops. Steph's more likely to get a transition 3 and the house comes down, so I think those things together kind of happen at the same time, and we've gotten a lot better over the last six weeks.

Curry's transition 3-pointers are such a deadly weapon. They're often total back-breakers for an opponent. And, like Kerr says, the rest of the team feeds off Curry's aggressiveness, they get more hyped on the defensive end and look for Steph to continue his offensive onslaught on the other end of the court. This also hasn't impacted Durant's game in any way. He continues his stellar play and is averaging 25.8 points while shooting 53.7 percent and 36.9 percent.

All teams go through some growth and development throughout the course of the season. Luckily for the Warriors, their team growth centered around Curry reigniting his aggressiveness which has benefited Durant and everyone else on Golden State.