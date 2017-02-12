Kevin Durant and the Night of the Cupcake Mania
OKC went cupcake wild before the Warriors did the icing
So some background on the cupcake-mania that swept up everyone in Saturday night's 130-114 Warriors victory against the Thunder, Kevin Durant's first game back in OKC ...
In Lee Jenkins' profile of Russell Westbrook earlier this year, he shared this anecdote about Westbrook, Durant, and cupcakes.
Westbrook didn't disparage Durant. He didn't judge him. All he did was take a picture. When Kendrick Perkins played center for the Thunder, he called teammates "cupcake" if he thought they were acting a little soft. Westbrook and Durant adopted the term in jest. Westbrook posted a bittersweet pic on Instagram: three plates of cupcakes topped by red and blue stars and sprinkles.
Source: Russell Westbrook: NBA's Most Captivating Star | SI.com.
Flash forward to Saturday night, and it was cupcake mania.
First, there was this:
Well, this is happening. pic.twitter.com/WYtEeCGULz— Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 12, 2017
Then the whole crowd got into it, actually chanting "Cupcake" at their former MVP.
And after the Warriors nabbed the victory, they also nabbed a few of the shirts that were distributed by fans. And then they wore them to their post-game press conferences.
Draymond & Steph wearing cupcake t-shirts during their postgame interviews... pic.twitter.com/tMG1vLj6uQ— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 12, 2017
Superb trolling.
As for Durant, he said he has "been called worse," and didn't seem to mind it. All in all, a pretty funny bit of NBA esoterica to be remembered down the line. Durant, though, did have the last word:
"I like red velvet (cupcakes), so next time make sure you have it," Kevin Durant to ABCSF.— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) February 12, 2017
