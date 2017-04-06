Kevin Durant cleared to practice, Warriors 'anticipate' his return on Saturday
Golden State gets back its best player at the right time.
The Warriors announced on Thursday that forward Kevin Durant has been cleared to return to practice, and if he doesn’t suffer any setbacks, it is “anticipated” that he will play Saturday against the Pelicans. Durant’s expected return Saturday was reported earlier this week .
The timing is curious, with the Warriors having clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and homecourt throughout the playoffs on Wednesday. The team is in the process of figuring out a rest schedule, and it’s assumed that they’ll want to get Durant some time with the starters to establish some chemistry and continuity, with the playoffs less than ten days away.
Durant has been out since March 3, after suffering a bone bruise and a sprained MCL in his left knee. Durant is averaging 25.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in his first season with the Warriors since leaving Oklahoma City as a free agent last summer.
