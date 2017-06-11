Kevin Durant: Draymond Green did not call me after Warriors' Game 7 loss last year

With the Warriors just one win away from a second NBA title in three years, it's easy to forget that last year they were just one loss away from being eliminated by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference finals.

The Thunder, who went up 3-1 in the series before the Warriors rattled off three straight wins, were of course led by Kevin Durant, who is now the leading scorer for Golden State after a controversial decision to join the team last summer.

A report surfaced a few days ago that Warriors forward Draymond Green had reached out to Durant from the stadium parking lot immediately after Golden State lost Game 7 to the Cavaliers in last year's NBA Finals to plead with Durant to join the Warriors.

On Sunday, however, Durant said there's was absolutely no truth to the report.

Kevin Durant asked about Draymond Green contacting him after Game 7 of Finals last year: "That's false, 100 percent false" — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 11, 2017

Whether or not Green reached out to KD after the Finals loss, it's certainly worked out for both parties. Despite their Game 4 loss, the Warriors appear on track to win another NBA title, and Durant looks like he'll win his first championship -- and probably his first NBA Finals MVP award.