Kevin Durant injury update: Warriors star will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days

The big, official Kevin Durant update is here, and actually it’s not so big: the Golden State Warriors announced on Wednesday that the star forward is progressing as well as they could have hoped, and he’ll be re-evaluated in 7-10 days.

Here’s the full statement:

Kevin has made very good progress since suffering the injury four weeks ago in Washington. He has not experienced any setbacks to date and has progressed as well as could be expected. At this point, he’s being incorporated into non-contact basketball drills -- shooting, running and jumping -- and the plan is to intensify his level of movement over the next several days, which will include more explosive cutting and lateral maneuvers. His eventual return to contact drills and practice will be predicated upon his progress to the increased intensity of his workouts, and a return to game action prior to the end of the regular season remains a possibility. He will be re-evaluated again in the next 7-10 days.

As we have said before , if Durant is going to return before the playoffs start, all indications point to that happening during the Warriors’ final three games of the regular season. They have two days off after a back-to-back on April 4 and 5, then they face the New Orleans Pelicans on April 8, the Utah Jazz on April 10 and the Los Angeles Lakers on April 12. All three of those games are at Oracle Arena. ESPN’s Marc Stein reported Wednesday that this is Durant’s “most likely comeback window.”

If Durant returns for those games, then it would give him a few games to shake the rust off and find his rhythm before the intensity rises in the postseason. That has been the ideal scenario ever since it was announced that he had suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain and a bone bruise in his left knee.