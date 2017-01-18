Kevin Durant opens up on his playing days with Russell Westbrook, James Harden

One of the greatest "what-ifs" in the history of the NBA revolves around Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

Those three MVP candidates were once teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder and made it all the way to the NBA Finals in 2012. And although the Thunder lost to the Heat in five games, it seemed like Oklahoma City -- led by those three young stars -- would be destined to be a championship contender for the next several years.

But that didn't happen.

After failing to agree to a contract extension in the offseason, the Thunder traded Harden to the Rockets. Oklahoma City remained a force in the Western Conference with Westbrook and Durant, yet because of injuries and other factors, the Thunder never made it back to the Finals. And now Westbrook is the only member of the superstar trio remaining.

With the Warriors set to take on the Thunder on Wednesday and the Rockets on Friday, Durant talked with Anthony Slater of the Mercury News about the glory days in Oklahoma City with Westbrook and Harden.

"It's easy to say we were supposed to be together for the rest of our careers, but it didn't play out like that," Durant said. "I think all three of us will have memorable careers. And it'll be a journey we'll always remember, something that's different and unique, playing with two different guys who are doing incredible things in the league right now. But when you look back, think about the fun times instead of what could've been." ... "No. We never looked at it that way, like we could be best of all-time," Durant said. "It was really AAU basketball, man. We were just having fun. We weren't listening to anyone on the outside, media, none of that. It was just pure fun. When we did hear something about the group, it was like, what is this? That was so foreign to us because we never paid attention to it."

They were a young trio back then, so Durant's frequent use of the word fun makes sense. They were like kids just having fun on the court, which is why Durant describes it like AAU basketball.

But the NBA is a business. So the breakup, specifically the Harden trade, is part of the realities of the league. Durant understands this, which is why he decided to forge his path and join the Warriors. But even though Durant isn't on the Thunder anymore, it sounds like he will always look back fondly on his days in Oklahoma City, especially when he played on the same team with Harden and Westbrook.