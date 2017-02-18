Kevin Durant praises Westbrook before All- Star Game: 'He's the best in-game dunker'

Kevin Durant opted to join the Golden State Warriors on July 4, 2016, spurning the Oklahoma City Thunder by releasing his controversial decision on The Players’ Tribune. The relationship between Durant and OKC star Russell Westbrook hasn’t been the same since that day. It was a famous breakup between two superstars that culminated last week when Durant visited his former team in a game that ended with a resounding Warriors victory.

The dynamic right now between the two is downright awkward, really. Durant won’t admit he’s wrong because he doesn’t feel he did anything, and Westbrook, well, we all know Westbrook won’t be the first to open the conversation. He ignores the rift altogether. In fact, he would rather talk about fashion.

But it can’t be ignored much longer, because Durant and Westbrook will be on the same Western Conference All-Star team Sunday.

Ahead of the game, Durant extended what seemed to be a bit of an olive branch, complimenting his former teammate’s game and talking glowingly of Westbrook’s skills in an apparent attempt to extinguish any flames that were fanned over the past week.

“Best in-game dunker would be ... Uh, Westbrook,” he told ESPN. “Being a point guard and being able to rise up and dunk like a center, I think that’s impressive in itself.”

The last time these two were on the same floor, Westbrook was yelling, “I’m comin’!” in a heated exchange with Durant. The NBA All-Star Game tips off on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, so you can see for yourself whether Durant’s words make a difference. But my guess? This strained relationship might get more contentious before it reaches a resolution.