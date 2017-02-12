Kevin Durant returns to OKC: Signs, costumes, fan reactions, K.D. speaks

As you might expect, there was a total zoo of an atmosphere in Oklahoma City on Saturday night as Kevin Durant returned to take on the Thunder for the first time in OKC. Durant had extra security and was turned down by his favorite restaurant, just for starters. Here's a collection of the random scenes and how crazy it was before the game:

Kevin Durant stopped to sign autographs on his way to the game. Honestly, not many boos A video posted by Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) on Feb 11, 2017 at 3:54pm PST

They probably won't let these fans --or snakes--in for Durant's return game. I'm guessing the game's not their point though pic.twitter.com/JDVIAHToEq — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 11, 2017

Kevin Durant back in the building for the first time as an opponent. pic.twitter.com/VqPn6xh9mA — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 11, 2017

First Durant jersey sighting outside of the arena: pic.twitter.com/wzIU03dWVg — Royce Young (@royceyoung) February 11, 2017

A look at the fans -- some GSW, some not -- waiting for Durant and the Warriors to walk into their bus in downtown OKC pic.twitter.com/vB30GB2Aax — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 11, 2017

Thunder fans made 'KowarD' t-shirts for Kevin Durant's return to OKC. https://t.co/e6EwyqhQ9epic.twitter.com/TF7qeXZ5gP — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 11, 2017

So this just happened. pic.twitter.com/PrE7QiXU8b — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) February 12, 2017

Not all hate in OKC pic.twitter.com/1sOrln0rU2 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 12, 2017

Finally, Durant met with the media before the game. (The Warriors did not have shootaround Saturday morning on account of being on a back to back. Credit to Durant and the Warriors' PR team for having him talk in that environment.)