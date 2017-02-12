Kevin Durant returns to OKC: Signs, costumes, fan reactions, K.D. speaks
It's a zoo in Oklahoma City as the Warriors face the Thunder
As you might expect, there was a total zoo of an atmosphere in Oklahoma City on Saturday night as Kevin Durant returned to take on the Thunder for the first time in OKC. Durant had extra security and was turned down by his favorite restaurant, just for starters. Here's a collection of the random scenes and how crazy it was before the game:
They probably won't let these fans --or snakes--in for Durant's return game. I'm guessing the game's not their point though pic.twitter.com/JDVIAHToEq— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 11, 2017
Kevin Durant back in the building for the first time as an opponent. pic.twitter.com/VqPn6xh9mA— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 11, 2017
First Durant jersey sighting outside of the arena: pic.twitter.com/wzIU03dWVg— Royce Young (@royceyoung) February 11, 2017
A look at the fans -- some GSW, some not -- waiting for Durant and the Warriors to walk into their bus in downtown OKC pic.twitter.com/vB30GB2Aax— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 11, 2017
Thunder fans made 'KowarD' t-shirts for Kevin Durant's return to OKC. https://t.co/e6EwyqhQ9epic.twitter.com/TF7qeXZ5gP— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 11, 2017
So this just happened. pic.twitter.com/PrE7QiXU8b— Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) February 12, 2017
Not all hate in OKC pic.twitter.com/1sOrln0rU2— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 12, 2017
Finally, Durant met with the media before the game. (The Warriors did not have shootaround Saturday morning on account of being on a back to back. Credit to Durant and the Warriors' PR team for having him talk in that environment.)
