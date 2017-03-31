Kevin Durant says doctors initially told him he had broken leg: I 'bust out crying'
Durant said that diagnosis would've kept him sidelined 4-5 months
Kevin Durant’s injury was bad, but he originally thought it was much worse.
That’s because doctors initially told the Warriors that Durant had a fractured leg, and would miss four-to-five months. Durant appeared on Bill Simmons’ podcast and talked about how devastated he was when he heard the initial diagnosis.
“The first diagnosis we got was that I broke my leg, fractured my tibia.” Durant said. “And that’s a four or five month recovery. That’s what he told me: four-five months. I just bust out crying. I’m like, not again …This is my first year with the team, we’re playing very well at the time. I was playing well individually. It was definitely a good time for our team.
“We checked the scans again, we got a CT scan to see the condition the bone was in and they told me it was just a bruise there and I sprained my MCL, and that reaction in the car was like second to none. That emotional roller coaster was something out of a movie.”
Durant suffered the injury on Feb. 28 and recent reports have indicated that he might be able to re-join the Warriors before the regular season ends on April 12.
The bigger question is about how the Warriors will adapt to Durant’s return. They struggled initially when Durant went down, but now appear to be hitting their stride. What happens when Durant is thrown back into the mix right before, or even during the playoffs?
It’s not going to be easy, but reintegrating Durant is a problem that Golden State would gladly take -- particularly when it initially thought he would miss the entire season.
