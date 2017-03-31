Kevin Durant says 'shady' James Worthy was nice in person, badmouthed him on TV
The Warriors star called out the Lakers legend on a podcast
About an hour and 10 minutes into his appearance on “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant tells a hell of a story about another all-time great small forward: James Worthy. Take it away, Kevin:
“So we played in Vancouver, first game in a Warrior uniform. And I see James Worthy walking out, I seen him walking as I was leaving the game. James Worthy, I’m like, it’s a legend here. Big Game James, he’s a legend. I didn’t get to see him play, but I just know all about him.
“I’ll give you a little backstory. I’m a little skeptical at this point to even talk to anybody from the generation before because I don’t even know how they feel about me as a person, as a player ‘cause these dudes, they look at me as like, ‘Oh, you switching teams, you chasing this, you chasing that.’ So I’m just, like, I’m just gonna keep it moving. But he was like, ‘Man, don’t worry about that stuff. People change jobs every single year, every single day. Don’t worry about that. Just go out there and keep working and go win.’
“So I’m like, ‘Man that’s nice.’ So I came back home that night and my boy Randy -- I was like, ‘Man, James Worthy was cool. He showed me so much love. Man, I appreciate that.’ [Randy] was like, ‘Huh? He was talking so bad about you on TV. He was saying Magic wouldn’t have did that or [Worthy] wouldn’t have did that.’
“Yo, stop selling out. Stop selling your brothers out. This is a fraternity. Stop selling us out for NBA TV and Turner Sports and ESPN. Stop doing that man, and then come in my face talking that nonsense.”
Durant called this “corny,” “shady” and “BS.” Honestly, I kind of love it. If retired players are going to use their platforms to criticize this generation, call modern players soft and lament the supposed lack of fundamentals in the NBA, then the stars of today should be able to respond. Especially if the retired player in question is being two-faced, which is what Durant is saying happened here.
To be clear, players-turned-broadcasters are supposed to be honest on camera. Sometimes, that involves being critical. There’s a way to do that without coming off as bitter, though, and there’s a way to do it without making players like Durant feel like you’re just selling them out. One good rule on this matter: If you’d tell a player one thing to his face, don’t say the complete opposite on television.
