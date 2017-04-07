Kevin Durant to start in Warriors' final three games without any minutes restriction
Durant hasn't played since Feb. 28
On Thursday afternoon, we learned that Kevin Durant has been cleared to practice, and that the Warriors “anticipated” that he would return on Saturday against the Pelicans. But after Friday, there was no more anticipation, or hope, or any other type of qualifier.
When the Warriors square off against the Pelicans on Saturday, Kevin Durant will be in the starting lineup. In fact, he will start in each of the other two remaining games of the regular season as well. During a press conference, Steve Kerr, who was rocking a “spiritual gangster” shirt, announced the update on the Warriors All-Star forward.
And, he will not have any minutes restrictions.
This, obviously, is great news for the Warriors, as Durant returning in the regular season gives both him and the team a few nights to begin to feel comfortable with his return to the lineup. With how dominant the Warriors have looked in recent weeks, they should have no trouble in the first round of the playoffs. Still, you would rather not begin the process of reintegrating an important player during the postseason.
As for having no minutes restriction, that is a good sign that the medical staff feels Durant is 100 percent. But, given he’s been out for over a month, it’s hard to imagine Durant jumping right back in to playing 30-plus minutes a night.
