Kevin Durant vows to be 'more aggressive' after subpar outing in Warriors' OT loss

There is a whole host of factors as to why the Golden State Warriors lost 109-106 in overtime to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. Stephen Curry missing a layup near the end of overtime didn't help matters. The Warriors not moving the ball on offense and recording just 22 assists also wasn't ideal. Kevin Durant scoring just 10 points is yet another reason why the Warriors lost their eighth game of the season.

Durant was uncharacteristically bad on offense against the Kings, making only two field goals and finishing 2-for-10, including 0-for-6 from 3-point range. Durant also didn't attempt a shot in the final five minutes of regulation and in the entirety of overtime. And in a rather untypical offensive sequence in the third quarter, Durant dribbled for basically the entire shot clock before finally passing it to Draymond Green, who airballed a forced three-pointer. This led to Green and Durant exchanging a few words after the poor offensive sequence.

After the game, Durant owned up to his poor play and said he simply must be more aggressive.

Kevin Durant said he wasn't tired, but needs to be more aggressive: "I wasn't in a basketball stance" pic.twitter.com/001K7C360j — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 5, 2017

"I just got to be more aggressive, got to shoot more," Durant said. "Trying to make the right play, sometimes just have to break it off and go score, just be aggressive to make a play. Feel like I was just swinging it through, screening. I wasn't in a basketball stance tonight on the offensive end. I should get to the rim a couple more times in transition. That's on me. I'll be more aggressive next game."

From an offensive standpoint, Durant's performance against the Kings was his worst game in a Warriors uniform. Scoring 10 points and shooting 20 percent are both career-lows with the Warriors. But despite Durant's dismal offensive performance, there shouldn't be any cause to worry.

Durant is averaging 25.8 points and shooting 53.7 percent and 36.9 percent from three. He is an MVP candidate and one of the best players on the Warriors. Durant's performance against the Kings was likely just an anamoly and if he is planning on being more aggressive moving forward, that's could be trouble for Golden State's next opponent on Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls.