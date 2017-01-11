Kevin Garnett will reunite with Doc Rivers as part of Clippers' staff

Since retiring from the NBA in September, Kevin Garnett has become a fixture on TNT's "Inside the NBA," where he regularly offers up his insight and analysis. But Garnett still has that desire to be a bit more hands-on with the NBA, which is why he has accepted an offer to become a consultant with the Clippers.

Garnett will mainly be working in a part-time role and will focus on training Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan and L.A.'s other bigs.

Future NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett is officially a consultant with the Clippers. He will work out with the Clippers' big men. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) January 10, 2017

Garnett joining the Clippers make sense. He basically had the same role last season while playing for the Timberwolves, acting as a player-coach and aiding in the development of Karl-Anthony Towns. It's worth noting he also has a house near Los Angeles in Malibu and has a strong relationship with Clippers coach Doc Rivers, who used to be his coach when he played six seasons for the Celtics. And while Garnett will only be there in a part-time capacity, he is one of the best big men to ever play the game, and sharing his knowledge with Griffin and Jordan will only be beneficial.