Kevin Garnett will reunite with Doc Rivers as part of Clippers' staff
The Clippers have hired Kevin Garnett as a consultant
Since retiring from the NBA in September, Kevin Garnett has become a fixture on TNT's "Inside the NBA," where he regularly offers up his insight and analysis. But Garnett still has that desire to be a bit more hands-on with the NBA, which is why he has accepted an offer to become a consultant with the Clippers.
Garnett will mainly be working in a part-time role and will focus on training Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan and L.A.'s other bigs.
Future NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett is officially a consultant with the Clippers. He will work out with the Clippers' big men.— Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) January 10, 2017
Garnett joining the Clippers make sense. He basically had the same role last season while playing for the Timberwolves, acting as a player-coach and aiding in the development of Karl-Anthony Towns. It's worth noting he also has a house near Los Angeles in Malibu and has a strong relationship with Clippers coach Doc Rivers, who used to be his coach when he played six seasons for the Celtics. And while Garnett will only be there in a part-time capacity, he is one of the best big men to ever play the game, and sharing his knowledge with Griffin and Jordan will only be beneficial.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Cousins will drop album if voted for ASG
Cousins says he isn't joking this time
-
Hinkie wants Embiid in All-Star Game
Hinkie shows some love for the player he drafted in 2014 with the No. 1 overall pick
-
WATCH: Dwight Howard dabs on Jeremy Lin
All Lin wanted was a handshake
-
LeBron's advice to Korver: Always shoot
LeBron told the recently added sharpshooter he has the green light every time he gets the...
-
What Russ told KD in last summer meeting
Westbrook tried to get Durant to stay in OKC anyway he could
-
Simmons era in Philadelphia almost here
No. 1 overall pick resumes drills as the Sixers' stockpile of talent will finally be fully...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre