Kevin Garnett will reunite with Doc Rivers as part of Clippers' staff

The Clippers have hired Kevin Garnett as a consultant

Since retiring from the NBA in September, Kevin Garnett has become a fixture on TNT's "Inside the NBA," where he regularly offers up his insight and analysis. But Garnett still has that desire to be a bit more hands-on with the NBA, which is why he has accepted an offer to become a consultant with the Clippers.

Garnett will mainly be working in a part-time role and will focus on training Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan and L.A.'s other bigs.

Garnett joining the Clippers make sense. He basically had the same role last season while playing for the Timberwolves, acting as a player-coach and aiding in the development of Karl-Anthony Towns. It's worth noting he also has a house near Los Angeles in Malibu and has a strong relationship with Clippers coach Doc Rivers, who used to be his coach when he played six seasons for the Celtics. And while Garnett will only be there in a part-time capacity, he is one of the best big men to ever play the game, and sharing his knowledge with Griffin and Jordan will only be beneficial.

CBS Sports Writer

Ananth Pandian has been writing about all NBA-related things including the social and lifestyle aspect of the sport for CBS Sports since 2015. His name is actually easy to pronounce, just remember it is... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories