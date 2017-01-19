Kings confirm Rudy Gay will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon

The Sacramento Kings announced Thursday that forward Rudy Gay suffered a torn Achilles tendon Wednesday night against the Pacers, as previously feared. Gay will require surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

The injury has a number of impacts on the future of Gay and the Kings.

Gay will face a tough decision in free agency. First, this is awful for Gay, obviously. It's not just the basketball or business ramifications. There's pain, surgery, rehab, all of that is part of the very human experience we tend to overlook with athlete injuries.

But Gay also holds an opt-out this summer for the 2017-18 season. If he opts in, he makes just $14 million, which for comparison, is $3 million less than Evan Turner will make next season. If he comes back and struggles, as almost all players do coming back from a torn Achilles, he could cost himself more money in the following summer, and it's another year off his career earning potential.

Gay is 30. The market for a 30-year-old coming off Achilles tendon surgery won't be great. But a 31-year-old coming off a down year, a season recovered from Achilles tendon surgery won't do any better unless he bounces back in an outlier fashion. This is all before you factor in that Gay is a questionable impact player who is high-usage and takes a lot of mid-range jumpers.

This is all kinds of bad for Gay.

The injury complicates maters for the Kings as well. Gay had telegraphed an intention to leave in free agency, and the Kings have been trying to find a deal for him over the past six months. Now they're frozen. No one's trading for him coming off the injury, especially with another season on his contract if he opts in.

If he opts in, that limits what they can do in free agency. It also hurts Sacramento because Gay was one the most productive members of the team. The Kings are bad overall, but they still had a shot at the No. 8 seed in the West. But without Gay, it looks like another early vacation.