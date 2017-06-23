Kings in full rebuilding mode, reportedly waive veteran guard Arron Afflalo
The veteran guard had a contract guarantee that would have triggered if he wasn't released by Friday
After the chaos leading up to and during the 2017 NBA Draft, the NBA world has calmed down a bit, but there is still some business to attend to on Friday.
The Sacramento Kings, who made three picks in the first round on Thursday night, have reportedly waived veteran guard Arron Afflalo.
Afflalo signed a two-year $25 million contract with the Kings last offseason, the second year of which was partially guaranteed, and would have paid him $1.5 million if he was not released on or before Friday's deadline.
The days of haphazardly signing veterans in the offseason in a desperate attempt to finally return to the playoffs is over in Sacramento, as the Kings are going into full rebuild mode after dealing DeMarcus Cousins at the All-Star break last season. And while Afflalo was already on the roster, there was no reason to keep him around.
Now Afflalo is free to go make Kendrick Lamar jealous of him somewhere else.
