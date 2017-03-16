Kings' Skal Labissiere goes off in fourth quarter, sets career high vs. Suns

Skal Labissiere officially introduced himself to the league Wednesday night, dropping a career-high 32 points during the Kings’ 107-101 victory against the Suns in Phoenix.

After being drafted 28th overall last summer, Labissière played in only eight games with the Kings before the All-Star break and spent much of the season down in the D-League with the Reno Bighorns. After trading DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans on the night of the All-Star Game, however, Sacramento suddenly had plenty of minutes available in the frontcourt, and decided to bring Labissière up, and he has been with the big club ever since.

Since the All-Star break, Labissière has played in every game for the Kings, showing flashes of the potential that made him a first-round pick. In March, the youngster has averaged a solid 8.7 points (on 60 percent shooting) and 5 rebounds. On Wednesday night, though, Labissière was on another level. He simply took over, pouring in 21 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter.

Rookie Skal Labissiere​ scores 21 of his career-high 32 points in the fourth quarter to lift the @SacramentoKings over the Suns, 107-101. pic.twitter.com/SfH48wvxJQ — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 16, 2017

“I just played hard,” Labissiere said after the game. “My teammates did a really good job of finding me, Coach put me in a good situation to succeed, and the rest just came.”

Finishing with 32 points and 11 rebounds, it was Labissière’s first career double-double, and he became the first Kings rookie to submit a 30-10 performance in 26 years. And judging by the skills Skal put on display Wednesday night, it won’t be long until double-double No. 2.