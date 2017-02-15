Kings vs. Warriors how to watch: Live stream, TV, matchup, line, odds, picks

After losing to the Nuggets, the Warriors will look to get back to their winning ways in a matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. The Kings won in the last matchup in an interesting game as Steve Kerr got ejected, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green openly argued after a play and Stephen Curry uncharacteristically missed a potential game-winning layup near the end of overtime.

How to watch

When: Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. ET

Who: Sacramento Kings

Where: Oracle Arena

TV: League Pass

Streaming: League Pass

Line: Warriors (-18)

What to watch for

Golden State bouncing back: The Warriors have not lost consecutive regular-season games for the last couple of years and they will look to keep that trend going against the Kings. And while Sacto did prevail in the teams’ last matchup, Golden State won the first meeting 117-106 and a flukish missed layup by Curry could have given them a 2-0 series lead. Also, the Kings played against the Lakers on Tuesday, so fatigue could be a factor for Sacramento against Golden State.

Key matchup

DeMarcus Cousins vs. Warriors bigs: With Zaza Pachulia still out, Golden State will use a committee of centers to try and slow down Kings All-Star DeMarcus Cousins. JaVale McGee will likely get the start but expect Draymond Green, Kevon Looney and perhaps even James McAdoo to defend Cousins at some point. Forcing Cousins into turnovers, riling him with intense defense and getting him into foul trouble will be key for the Warriors.

PICK: Warriors (-18). With Golden State never losing consecutive games and Sacramento playing on the second night of a back-to-back, Curry and Co. should win this one rather easily.