Klay Thompson invites the toaster guy to pop up at the Warriors' title parade

The Warriors went 31-2 after a fan asked Klay Thompson to autograph his toaster

The Golden State Warriors' romped through the playoffs, going 16-1 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-1 in the NBA Finals.

And right before the Warriors' playoff run, they had a similarly impressive stretch, winning 15 of their last 16 games in the regular season to finish a league-best 67-15. 

It's easy to find what sparked the Warriors' late-season surge.

Sure, having Kevin Durant and Steph Curry and Klay Thompson and Draymond Green definitely didn't hurt the Warriors, but they owe their success to a toaster. No, seriously. Back on March 14, a Golden State fan brought his toaster to an autograph signing by Thompson and had the guard ink his signature on the toast making machine. 

Thompson was quite confused, but later that night, the Warriors beat the Philadelphia 76ers, kicking off a remarkable 31-2 run that culminated in their championship-clinching Game 5 victory on Monday night in Oakland. 

As proof of the role the toaster played in the Warriors' success, the guy who brought the toaster will be at the parade Thursday morning when the Warriors roll through the streets to celebrate their second title in three seasons. 

No word if the toaster will be there too, but I really hope it gets brought along. In fact, while they're at it, someone should get this toaster a championship ring.

