Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant lead Warriors to easy win over Mavs: Takeaways

The Golden State Warriors cruised by the Dallas Mavericks for a 108-99 win on Saturday, led by Klay Thompson's 29 points on 11-for-19 shooting and a triple-double from Kevin Durant. The final score is misleading - the Warriors and Mavericks played evenly for a quarter, then the superteam took control until a meaningless 21-9 run from Dallas' reserves late in the fourth quarter.

Takeaways:

Klay does it again

In the first half, this looked like perhaps the least compelling Warriors game of the season. They were comfortably ahead by double digits because the Mavericks' offense couldn't keep up, but there wasn't much to get excited about. No 40-foot 3s, no between-the-legs alley-oops. Thankfully, after halftime, Klay Thompson briefly made things interesting by doing his score-a-ton-of-points-in-no-time-at-all thing.

Thompson scored 17 points in a 6:09 stretch in the third quarter, shooting 6-for-7 and 3-for-4 from deep. This completely broke the game open, and it meant that Stephen Curry and Draymond Green didn't have to play at all in the fourth quarter.

It was much shorter and less significant, but Thompson did it basically the same way he came to score 60 points against the Indiana Pacers earlier this month. He ran like hell around screens, shot over smaller defenders and didn't dribble unless he really needed to.

It was only a matter of time

Durant is playing the most complete basketball of his career with the Warriors, so you knew he would get a triple-double at some point. Two days after his 22-point, 17-rebound, seven-assist, five-block performance against the Toronto Raptors, Durant had 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against Dallas. It was his eighth triple-double of his career and first in Golden State.

The remarkable stuff: he did it in just 26 minutes, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters he didn't even notice until he saw the stat sheet, via the San Jose Mercury News' Anthony Slater.

Kevin Durant and the small forward he replaced. USATSI

Kerr must be happy

After the way the last couple games went, Steve Kerr should be thrilled with the fact they only turned the ball over 13 times, or on 12.5 percent of their possessions. Taking care of the ball is one of Golden State's few flaws, and Kerr never hesitates to remind his team or the media that he's concerned about it. He surely told the players that the Mavericks force more turnovers on a per-possession basis than any team in the league.

Quite a year

With the victory, the Warriors will finish the 2016 calendar year with a 72-12 regular season record. They had the exact same 72-12 mark in 2015. Let's appreciate how absurd that is.

Hello, old friend

At some points, it seemed like the Mavericks' best offense was just giving the ball to Harrison Barnes and letting him go to work. That must have looked weird for Golden State fans used to watching him parked on the perimeter. Barnes scored 25 points on 11-for-18 shooting in 28 minutes, with an attacking mentality that he couldn't have most of the time when he was a Warrior.

Easing Dirk back

Dallas isn't putting too much pressure on Dirk Nowitzki yet. While he started in place of Andrew Bogut at center, he only played 23 minutes and his night was done halfway through the third quarter. That's the most playing time he has received since coming back from his Achilles injury on Dec. 23.

Moving up the ranks

Curry only scored 14 points, but that was enough to pass Purvis Short for seventh all-time on the Warriors' scoring list. He's on pace to pass Jeff Mullins for sixth all-time before the end of the season and he could catch Nate Thurmond for fifth if he increases his scoring average a bit.