Klay Thompson says Warriors gave Cavs 'a gift' in NBA Christmas Day loss

In their NBA Finals rematch against the Cavaliers on Christmas Day, the Golden State Warriors almost came away with a redeeming victory. However, the Warriors fell just short of accomplishing that feat as the Cavs -- led by Kyrie Irving and LeBron James -- stormed back from a 14-point deficit to win 109-108.

After the loss, Klay Thompson was fuming at his team's collapse and told reporters that they essentially gave the Cavs "a gift" with their poor play in the fourth.

"We're mad, man," Klay Thompson told reporters via the Mercury News' Anthony Slater. "The way we lost that game, we gave them a gift. I mean, we're shooting ourselves in the foot, you know? We're up 13 in the fourth quarter, and we just have to be solid and not turn the ball over, help each other on defense to win the game, and instead we're throwing the ball over the court, leaving open shooters and just not playing our brand of ball, so you better be mad. I don't care if it's Christmas Day or any game you lose, any time you blow a 13-point lead, it'll piss you off."

Thompson's anger is understandable and everything he is saying, is basically true as Golden State just failed to protect their lead and execute in the fourth quarter. The Warriors allowed the Cavs to outscore them 29-14 in the final 9:30 of the game and shoot 52.2 percent in the quarter. Golden State was careless with the ball in the fourth, turning it over six time which led to 10 points on the other end. All of this helped set the stage for Irving's game winner over the outstretched arm of Thompson.

Despite all of the miscues by Golden State, it's just one regular season game. Besides, even after the loss Golden State still has the best record in the NBA. But with the rivalry between the Warriors and Cavs only intensifying after each game they play against each other, Sunday's loss is another reminder that Cleveland currently has the upper hand in the matchup.