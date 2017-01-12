Klay Thompson: Warriors just want to beat Cavaliers, not worry about 'childish' stuff

The NBA world will never forgot about LeBron James' extravagant Halloween party. Not because it was such a rager mind you. It's because of the festive the Warriors are dead theme James chose.

From forcing guests to step over a dummy of Stephen Curry to party-goers nibbling on Warriors-inspired tombstone cookies, the whole shindig was so the Cavs could dress up and let loose, while reveling in the fact that they came back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals to beat Golden State, a team that won the most regular-season games ever.

The happenings of the party naturally got back to the Warriors and Klay Thompson tried to act like he didn't understand what James meant with his decorations. Thompson seems to have now developed a greater understanding of the party and told Sam Amick of USA Today that the Warriors aren't worried about the "childish" actions of the Cavs, they are focused on winning on the court:

On the Cavs' Halloween antics that served as salt in the wound ... "It's obviously not respectful, so it's got to be on the other side of the spectrum, so that's fine with us. They can do that childish stuff. It doesn't matter to us. All we've got to do is handle it on the court, you know? "No, it didn't (come up on the court in the Christmas Day game). But shoot, it might have (to). I mean, I still think we need to play with more of an edge next time we see them ... I mean when we won the championship, though, we didn't do some stuff like that. But that's OK. People are built differently. We're not going to - I'm not going to hold it against them. I'm just going to go out there, and we just want to beat them down next time we see them. That's how it is. Hold that in the memory bank, and just remember that they do that stuff...It's a good rivalry, and it's good for the NBA. It makes it more fun, you know? It's rare in pro sports you get rivalries like this, so we enjoy it, and we embrace it."

Thompson is basically echoing the sentiments of Draymond Green, who wants to "annihilate" the Cavs in a possible Finals rematch. And that's the right mindset to have, especially since the Warriors haven't been able to beat the Cavs in their past four meetings.

But the Warriors have also been known to have their own fun at the expense of the Cavs. Like when Green dissed the Cavs on live television during Golden State's 2015 championship parade. And this isn't a direct shot at the Cavs, but the Warriors are embracing their "Super Villain" characterization, jokingly playing it up from time to time.

Either way Thompson is right. The off-court theatrics, while fun and lending to the spirit of the rivalry, are not overall that important. The actual result in games between the Cavs and Warriors is what actually matters. That's why Thompson and the Warriors are highly motivated to defeat the Cavs, which they will get another shot at doing Monday at Oracle Arena.