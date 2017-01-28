Knicks' Carmelo Anthony calls trade talk 'mentally draining'

New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony had a fascinating Friday. After reports that the Boston Celtics were not interested in trading for him, but the Los Angeles Clippers and Knicks were trying to find a third team to facilitate a deal, Anthony shot poorly against the Charlotte Hornets, heard boos and fans yelling "Trade Melo!" and then hit the clinching shot to give New York a 110-107 victory. When he spoke to reporters, he called all the distractions "mentally draining."

From ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk:

"You've got to deal with that, even though I try not to read it, and everywhere you go, even if you don't hear about it, somebody is telling you about it, somebody is saying something," Anthony said of the trade rumors and drama around him and the Knicks. "It can be mentally draining, mentally fatiguing."

...

"Yeah, I enjoy that," Anthony said with a smile when asked about the fans booing him. "I enjoy it."

Asked if it takes a unique kind of guy to handle playing in New York City, Anthony replied, "Yeah, Melo."

"You've got to be cut from a different cloth to take this day in and day out and to deal with this all day long every day," he said. "You've got to take the good with the bad. I don't know how I do it, but I do it."

...

"Without a doubt," Anthony said when asked if he has even more respect for what [Patrick] Ewing went through. "As a student of the game, you know what people go through in their own respective situations. Knowing the history of the game and knowing the history here and the players, he was one of those guys who kind of can relate to what I'm going through. Being able to still try to perform at a high level and block everything out, I mean, that's somebody I can say understands what I'm dealing with."

Ewing, of course, was shipped from New York to Seattle in 2000-01.

"It wasn't his fault," Anthony said with a laugh. "It wasn't his fault."