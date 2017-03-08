Knicks' Carmelo Anthony says he wants to play 20 seasons
Guess he likes round numbers
New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony wants to play six more seasons after this one. Anthony, who turns 33 in May, told reporters Wednesday that he’d like to spend 20 years in the NBA.
“I would love to get 20 in, I could do 20,’’ Anthony said, via the New York Post’s Marc Berman. “I could do 20. I’ve done a great job taking care of my body. I’ll continue doing that. No severe injuries. I can see myself going for 20.’’
Some thoughts on this:
- It’s no coincidence that Anthony talked about this the day after Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki joined the 30,000-point club . Nowitzki said last week that he intends to return next year for his 20th season, and Anthony has a legitimate chance to reach that milestone if he sticks around as long as he can.
- Remember when LeBron James said he’d take a pay cut to team up with Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade at some point? The longer they all play, the less crazy this idea sounds. Wade is already 35, so they don’t have that much time to think about this, but you never know what could happen.
- The flip side: If Anthony wants to be a Knick forever, this long view would allow him to wait out the inevitable rebuilding process and help Kristaps Porzingis develop into a superstar. Given how much he loves New York, perhaps his ideal situation would be becoming a member of Porzingis’ supporting cast near the end of his career.
- My big question is what kind of player Anthony will be a few years down the line. His usage rate is still close to 30 percent, per Basketball Reference, but few players are able to sustain that kind of offensive load in their mid-to-late 30s. Some high-scoring stars, like Vince Carter, transition to becoming a role player with grace and relative ease. Most, though, have trouble figuring out how to fit in. I’d have more confidence in Anthony doing what Carter has done if he was a better defender, but perhaps his game will age well when he makes the shift to being a full-time power forward. His footwork, size and touch mean he shouldn’t have problems getting his shot off, at least.
- Health will ultimately determine this. The sad reality is that the vast majority of NBA players don’t get to choose when they retire. Their bodies tell them. Anthony had knee surgery two years ago, and any other serious injury could derail his plans.
