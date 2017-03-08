Knicks' Carmelo Anthony says he wants to play 20 seasons

New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony wants to play six more seasons after this one. Anthony, who turns 33 in May, told reporters Wednesday that he’d like to spend 20 years in the NBA.

“I would love to get 20 in, I could do 20,’’ Anthony said, via the New York Post’s Marc Berman. “I could do 20. I’ve done a great job taking care of my body. I’ll continue doing that. No severe injuries. I can see myself going for 20.’’

Some thoughts on this: