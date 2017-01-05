Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: 'When we win, it's us; when we lose, it's me'

Thanks to Giannis Antetokoumpo's glorious game-winner, the New York Knicks lost their sixth straight game on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Knicks led by as many as 16 points in the first half, but fell apart down the stretch -- the Bucks started the fourth quarter on a 14-2 run and ended it on a 12-4 run.

Carmelo Anthony scored 30 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, dished seven assists and shot 10-for-23 against Milwaukee, one of his better all-around performances of the year. During this streak, though, Anthony has taken criticism for his inefficient shooting -- he's shooting a career-low 42.1 percent this year -- and his inattentive defense. Even MSG Network, not exactly known for calling out the Knicks over the years, aired a clip of coach Jeff Hornacek appearing fed up with Anthony abandoning a play to take (and miss) a contested jumper in isolation on Monday. The clip went viral.

After the crushing loss to the Bucks, Anthony opted not to liken this losing streak to others New York has had in the past couple of years, and he painted himself as an easy scapegoat when things go wrong, via The Record's Steve Popper:

"We're not going to let anything seep into this locker room as far as negativity," Anthony said. "I don't even want to think about last year or the year before, those situations. I know right now we're not going to allow ourselves to get down, especially with the guys on this team. We know how to react to situations like this. So it's just a matter of sometimes when things are not going your way they're not going your way. We've got to figure out a way to get out of that." ... "It is what it is," Anthony told reporters Thursday. "Regardless of what happens when we win, it's us. When we lose, it's me."

