Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: 'When we win, it's us; when we lose, it's me'
There's plenty of blame to spread around in New York
Thanks to Giannis Antetokoumpo's glorious game-winner, the New York Knicks lost their sixth straight game on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Knicks led by as many as 16 points in the first half, but fell apart down the stretch -- the Bucks started the fourth quarter on a 14-2 run and ended it on a 12-4 run.
Carmelo Anthony scored 30 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, dished seven assists and shot 10-for-23 against Milwaukee, one of his better all-around performances of the year. During this streak, though, Anthony has taken criticism for his inefficient shooting -- he's shooting a career-low 42.1 percent this year -- and his inattentive defense. Even MSG Network, not exactly known for calling out the Knicks over the years, aired a clip of coach Jeff Hornacek appearing fed up with Anthony abandoning a play to take (and miss) a contested jumper in isolation on Monday. The clip went viral.
After the crushing loss to the Bucks, Anthony opted not to liken this losing streak to others New York has had in the past couple of years, and he painted himself as an easy scapegoat when things go wrong, via The Record's Steve Popper:
"We're not going to let anything seep into this locker room as far as negativity," Anthony said. "I don't even want to think about last year or the year before, those situations. I know right now we're not going to allow ourselves to get down, especially with the guys on this team. We know how to react to situations like this. So it's just a matter of sometimes when things are not going your way they're not going your way. We've got to figure out a way to get out of that."
...
"It is what it is," Anthony told reporters Thursday. "Regardless of what happens when we win, it's us. When we lose, it's me."
A few thoughts:
- That first quote is an example of good leadership. New York is obviously in a rough stretch, but the players have to remain optimistic. For Anthony and the others who were on the team for the 17-win season two years ago and the midseason breakdown last year, it must be difficult not to start thinking, "Here we go again." If they do that, though, the Knicks will crumble. As it stands, their 16-19 record still puts them 1.5 games out of the last playoff spot in the East.
- That second quote ... oof. No organization wants its franchise player lamenting that he gets too much blame when things go wrong. That's a bad look.
- It's worth understanding why Anthony might be frustrated. In the summer of 2014, he chose to re-sign with New York despite having better opportunities to win elsewhere. He even took a little less than a maximum contract in order to give president Phil Jackson more financial flexibility to build a winner. Since then, he's remained committed to the Knicks despite their coaching changes, questionable roster moves and an on-again, off-again relationship with the triangle offense. When he saw the MSG clip, it probably felt similar to seeing headlines about Jackson saying he holds the ball too much.
- My take: Anthony is neither a victim nor a villain. Re-signing with the Knicks did not entitle him to unconditional love and appreciation regardless of how the team is playing and his individual production. It is crazy, though, to pin all of New York's problems on him. Even if his presence has influenced Jackson to look for quick fixes, he's not the one who traded for one year of Derrick Rose and signed Joakim Noah long-term last summer. He's also not the one who hired Derek Fisher, a coach with no experience, and then replaced him with Kurt Rambis for about half a season. Anthony is certainly one of the reasons that the Knicks are 26th in defensive rating, but he's not the whole story. Ultimately, Jackson's front office is responsible for the team being mired in mediocrity again.
