Knicks' Derrick Rose on warming up to the triangle offense: 'Do I have a choice?'

The New York Knicks are making the triangle offense a priority again , and they’ll be evaluating their players for the rest of the season based on how they function in it. Point guard Derrick Rose, who has never seemed exactly thrilled about running the system, told reporters colorfully that he’s still simply trying not to mess it up.

From the New York Daily News’ Stefan Bondy:

“S--t, do I have a choice? Do I have a choice?” Rose said when asked if he’s warming up to the triangle. “I just want to win games. Winning takes care of every category for an athlete.” … “I still don’t have the feeling yet of the entire offense, but I pick and choose while I’m out there. You think, ‘Don’t F’ up the game.’ That’s a great way to put it,” he said. “Just don’t mess up the game and looking at a lot of film, you learn. That’s what great players do. I believe that I’m great. Great players find a way no matter what situation they’re put in.”

This quote is hilarious to me, and it’s a perfect example of why Rose has often been described as honest to a fault. He’s 52 games into his Knicks stint, which looks like it will be short, and he’s totally fine with saying that he’s still not comfortable.

This reflects poorly on Rose, for sure, but it’s even more of an indictment of New York’s front office. Team president Phil Jackson has been talking about the importance of installing his preferred system since he was hired in March 2014, and he chose last summer to surrender a good triangle center, Robin Lopez, in a deal for Rose, who is the antithesis of a triangle point guard.

Rose’s production and efficiency have wavered since tearing his ACL in the 2012 playoffs, but his style has never changed. He is -- and will likely always be -- an attacking, ball-dominant guard. He has never been particularly useful without the ball in his hands, he is adamant that he doesn’t want to shoot 3-pointers and he has always been most effective running pick-and-roll and in transition. No one has ever been reminded of Ron Harper or Derek Fisher when watching him play.

At least Rose probably won’t have to worry about the triangle offense for much longer. With 21 games left in another wasted Knicks season, it doesn’t seem like he has much of a future with the franchise. He’ll be a free agent in July, and the front office is reportedly interested in going after Jrue Holiday. Rose’s per-game numbers have been fine this year, but it’s difficult to argue that he’s had a positive impact on the team. It’d be best for both sides to part ways.