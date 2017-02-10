Knicks' Dolan fires Madison Square Garden security chief after Charles Oakley incident

With the New York Knicks, the drama is seemingly never-ending.

Two days after kicking out and arresting franchise great and fan favorite Charles Oakley from Madison Square Garden, Knicks team owner James Dolan has reportedly fired the arena's head of security. According to the New York-based DNAinfo.com, Frank Bendetto, who was the senior vice president for security at the Madison Square Garden Company, was let go on Friday. The Undefeated's Mike Wise confirmed the news and reports that Dolan will address the entire incident with reporters:

I'm told by multiple sources that not only was MSG security chief fired, but that owner James Dolan will be doing media around issue today. — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) February 10, 2017

Oakley was reportedly arrested for being in the vicinity of Dolan at New York's 119-115 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. Security brought Oakley to the ground at one point and several people had to physically lead the former NBA player out of the arena after things became extremely confrontational.

Shocked and outraged by the Knicks' treatment of Oakley, current and former players have shown their support for the NBA alum. New York fans have not forgiven the Knicks either, breaking out into a "Free Oakley" chant at a New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

Oakley did apologize to Knicks fans but maintained his innocence, essentially saying he was minding his own business before security confronted him. Compounding the situation, the Knicks have issued two press releases which basically blame Oakley for the whole thing and call his recounting of the incident "pure fiction."

This does bring up the question though: Why would the Knicks would fire Bendetto if the whole incident was Oakley's fault? Of course the answer to that may be because this is the Knicks we are talking about here, and they remain one of the most dysfunctional franchises in the league.