Knicks drama: Carmelo Anthony playing the waiting game against Phil Jackson

Carmelo Anthony still has no intention of leaving the New York Knicks, and his plan is to try to outlast the Phil Jackson era, according to the New York Post's Marc Berman. Anthony, 32, has a no-trade clause and reportedly does not want to let Jackson bully him out of town. That, of course, is precisely the point of him having a no-trade clause.

From the New York Post:

Carmelo Anthony has told confidants he may decide to wait out the old Zen Master, according to a source. As the feud between the Knicks' star player and star president escalated Tuesday, Anthony was telling friends he may stand firm on his no-trade clause at the Feb. 23 trade deadline and see what 71-year-old Phil Jackson decides to do with his career. "He still feels it's his team and still loves it here,'' the source said of Anthony. Anthony has talked about how important his family is when deciding whether he will stay. The source said his wife, La La, is a big proponent of not moving on, even to the Clippers, despite having a second home in Los Angeles.

Here's what we know about this increasingly messed-up situation:

Anthony is comfortable in New York. He likes living there and has never wavered from his stated goal of bringing the Knicks back to relevance.

Jackson's way of communicating with Anthony -- needling him through the media passive-aggressively rather than talking to him directly -- has turned the star off.

New York is down to 12th in the East, 3.5 games back of eighth place, and it has lost three games in a row and five of its last six. This isn't entirely because its franchise player and president are feuding, but it can't help.

What we don't know is where James Dolan stands. The owner, who has been under fire for his organization's treatment of beloved ex-Knick Charles Oakley on Wednesday, has been as silent as Jackson when it comes to speaking to the media, and he has "no plans of butting into" this conflict, according to the Post, as he reportedly has been "enjoying not being the target of the slings and arrows that come with yet another losing season." He's a target now, and at some point relatively soon he'll probably have to choose between Anthony and Jackson. It sounds like Anthony is betting that Dolan will choose him.