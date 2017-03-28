Knicks' Joakim Noah could start serving his drug suspension on Wednesday

New York Knicks center Joakim Noah could start serving his 20-game suspension on Wednesday, which would mean he’d miss the first 12 games of the 2017-18 season. Noah tested positive for a banned substance after taking an over-the-counter supplement, and the suspension begins when he’s deemed “eligible and physically able to play,” the NBA announced on Saturday. He has been out of the lineup since having knee surgery in late February .

From the New York Daily News’ Stefan Bondy:

Noah, who is recovering from knee surgery, was examined by doctors prior to Monday’s game to determine if he can practice again. If Noah is medically cleared, he can train with the team Tuesday and the league will have to start his suspension a day later when New York hosts the Heat — starting the clock with eight games remaining in this lost season. … Tuesday represents 29 days since Noah underwent arthroscopic surgery to his left knee, with the Knicks providing an original timeline of 3-4 weeks before a re-evaluation. They’re pushing because of the suspension. “He’s at about that time where we thought maybe he could come back, so we’ll see,” coach Jeff Hornacek said. “It’s possible.” … “Well, he may not be in great shape,” Hornacek said. “He has been riding the bike and that stuff. When you’re off for four weeks we’re not expecting him to be flying up and down the court. But that’s typical of any player that’s been off after surgery. They’ll come back and practice and they may be slower than normal, but get back to having some activity.”

Even if Noah could return this season, there wouldn’t be much of a point. The Knicks will be all but certainly mathematically eliminated from playoff contention in the next few days, and his absence has given the team a chance to look at rookie Willy Hernangomez as a starter. The sooner that they can clear Noah to “return,” the better.

Noah’s first season in New York did not go as planned. He was rarely completely healthy, and he couldn’t make up for the guards’ mistakes on the perimeter like he might have been able to do in his prime. Entering the second season of a four-year, $72 million contract, the hope is that he’ll more closely resemble the player he was when he won Defensive Player of the Year and finished fourth in NBA voting in 2014. Unfortunately, the suspension means he’ll have to wait quite a while before trying to show people he’s capable of more.