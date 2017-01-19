Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis to have MRI, doesn't know when he'll return
The big man missed his fourth straight game Wednesday because of an Achilles injury
New York Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis missed his fourth straight game Wednesday because of an Achilles injury, and he told reporters that he doesn't know when he'll be back on the court. Porzingis is scheduled to have an MRI on Thursday.
From the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy:
Porzingis isn't too concerned about the "pinch" in his Achilles, which he said occurs when attempting to push off his left foot. But in the spirit of caution regarding a sensitive area - and with the threat that soreness might lead to a tear -- Porzingis is no longer predicting his return date.
He characterized his recovery at "90 percent." The Knicks were 1-5 without Porzingis heading into Wednesday's game at Boston.
"I don't know (about playing in Thursday's game against the Wizards)," Porzingis said. "It felt good (Wednesday), but it's been like, 'I'm going to play the next game, I'm going to play the next game.' It's been like that forever. At this point I have to be smart and when it's 100 percent I'm back. It feels good but it's not there yet."
Porzingis first missed three games because of the Achilles soreness starting on New Year's Eve. He returned for four games, and hasn't played in over a week. The 21-year-old said he was prepared to play Tuesday against the Hawks at the Garden, but tweaked the Achilles in warmups.
"That made me realize that I'm not ready yet. So it's just really about how much I do explosive stuff," Porzingis said. "If I take it step by step it's fine and I don't get any pinch or anything. If I try to go to 70 percent to 90, not to 75 or 80, I get a little something. Now I'm being smarter."
The Knicks had lost 11 of 13 games heading into Wednesday's matchup with the Boston Celtics. Carmelo Anthony is sick of talking about team president Phil Jackson and his future in New York. Courtney Lee lost his starting job and Brandon Jennings isn't happy with the rotation being inconsistent. New York desperately needs something good to happen, so it would help if Porzingis could come back soon.
Achilles injuries typically require patience, though, and it's understandable that Porzingis wants to be cautious. Nobody wants the 21-year-old to exacerbate the issue. The smart thing is to wait and see what the MRI looks like and how he feels later this week.
If the Knicks do get their best player back soon, they have a chance of building some momentum in the next couple of weeks. Their next eight games are against the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers, Dallas Mavericks, Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, the Wizards again and the Brooklyn Nets. The way New York is playing, none of those are necessarily easy wins, but if it intends to make a run for the playoffs, it should be able to get some of them.
