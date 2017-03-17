Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn after loss to Nets: 'They shouldn't be in the gym with us'
Seems like an interesting thing to say about a team that just beat you for the second straight time
Thursday night at Madison Square Garden, the Brooklyn Nets pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 121-110 victory over the New York Knicks. It was Nets’ second straight win over the Knicks after a 120-112 decision last Sunday at Barclays Center on Biggie Night.
Brook Lopez (25 points, 6 rebounds), had a another big game, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (20 points, 10 rebounds) had a double-double, and Jeremy Lin (15 points, 8 assists) was solid once again. Despite their poor record this season, the Nets certainly seem to have the Knicks’ number.
The Knicks’ Kyle O’Quinn is not happy about that fact. After the game, he dropped quite an interesting quote, saying the Nets, “shouldn’t be in the gym with us.”
Quinn, for his part, was tremendous, finishing with 23 points on 10-15 shooting, while grabbing eight rebounds, and was likely just letting out some frustration in the midst of another tough season in New York. And he is indeed correct with his observation that the Nets are one of the least talented teams in the NBA.
But still, that’s an interesting quote to give about a team that has just beat you twice in five days, at home and on the road.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Curry, Thompson put on a show
Splash Brothers were having fun at home against Orlando
-
Cavs make history with 3-point shooting
The Cavaliers just keep on knocking down shots from downtown
-
Nets' Acy gets fooled by head coach
Poor Quincy Acy. He just wanted to see some action
-
Waiters delivers another memorable quote
Just Dion being Dion.
-
Westbrook with the pass of the year?
How on earth?
-
Celtics prioritize health, rest Thomas
The Celtics are playing it safe with Thomas' bruised knee
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre