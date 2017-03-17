Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn after loss to Nets: 'They shouldn't be in the gym with us'

Thursday night at Madison Square Garden, the Brooklyn Nets pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 121-110 victory over the New York Knicks. It was Nets’ second straight win over the Knicks after a 120-112 decision last Sunday at Barclays Center on Biggie Night.

Brook Lopez (25 points, 6 rebounds), had a another big game, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (20 points, 10 rebounds) had a double-double, and Jeremy Lin (15 points, 8 assists) was solid once again. Despite their poor record this season, the Nets certainly seem to have the Knicks’ number.

The Knicks’ Kyle O’Quinn is not happy about that fact. After the game, he dropped quite an interesting quote, saying the Nets, “shouldn’t be in the gym with us.”

Kyle O'Quinn after losing to Nets: "A team like that, you look at the roster, they shouldn't be in the gym with us." — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) March 17, 2017

Kyle O’Quinn was not happy on Thursday night. USATSI

Quinn, for his part, was tremendous, finishing with 23 points on 10-15 shooting, while grabbing eight rebounds, and was likely just letting out some frustration in the midst of another tough season in New York. And he is indeed correct with his observation that the Nets are one of the least talented teams in the NBA.

But still, that’s an interesting quote to give about a team that has just beat you twice in five days, at home and on the road.