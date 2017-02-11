Knicks owner James Dolan stands behind Phil Jackson in wake of controversy

The New York Knicks have turned into more than just a bad basketball team. They are also the most entertaining soap opera in the NBA.

The latest controversy surrounding the ban of Charles Oakley from Madison Square Garden is a perfect example of how messy things have turned in New York.

But let's rewind a few days. Remember when rumors circulated that Lebron James was pushing for the Cavs to trade for Carmelo Anthony? Around that time, a Bleacher Report published a column critical of Anthony. Rather than defend his player, Jackson sent an ominous tweet that only confused things.

Basically, the Knicks are a hot mess.

And owner James Dolan went on record with the YES Network to update Jackson's status with the organization rather than further the damage.

"I have Phil absolutely run the franchise," Dolan said. "And I intend to do that for the length of the agreement. How could I ever get anybody else to come and work for us if I didn't honor my agreement?"

In rebuttal, interviewer Michael Kay argued that Jackson has done a "terrible job" and is "killing his own players in tweets."

"I'm hearing from people saying 'you have to step in', right?" Dolan said. "No. No. It just doesn't work like that. I'm going to honor my agreement whether I think he's right or wrong. I'm going to honor my agreement. Because that's what you do."

James Dolan addresses Knicks President Phil Jackson's status within the organization & Carmelo Anthony trade rumors. pic.twitter.com/ctUdCnWYFL — YES Network (@YESNetwork) February 10, 2017

Good on Dolan. He has been in the center of controversy over the Oakley episode and under a lot of pressure he didn't flinch in standing behind his president.