Knicks reportedly targeting Jrue Holiday in free agency, but it seems like a long shot

The New York Knicks are targeting upcoming free agent Jrue Holiday of the New Orleans Pelicans , according to ESPN’s Ian Begley. Holiday, 26, would be a major upgrade over Derrick Rose at point guard, especially on the defensive end. Rose will also be a free agent in July.

From ESPN:

One player to keep an eye on? New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jrue Holiday. League sources familiar with the matter say that some in the Knicks organization view Holiday as a target in free agency this summer. Team president Phil Jackson expressed interest in trading for Holiday earlier in his tenure, so the Knicks’ current interest in him makes sense. Holiday will likely have plenty of suitors, though.

This seems like a good time to take a look at the revolving door of Knicks point guards in recent history. Here are the guys who have started at the position over the past decade:

2016-17: Derrick Rose, Brandon Jennings , Ron Baker



Derrick Rose, , 2015-16: Jose Calderon , Jerian Grant , Langston Galloway



, , 2014-15: Jose Calderon, Shane Larkin , Langston Galloway, Pablo Prigioni



Jose Calderon, , Langston Galloway, 2013-14: Raymond Felton , Pablo Prigioni, Beno Udrih



, Pablo Prigioni, 2012-13: Raymond Felton, Jason Kidd, Pablo Prigioni



Raymond Felton, Jason Kidd, Pablo Prigioni 2011-12: Jeremy Lin , Baron Davis, Iman Shumpert , Toney Douglas , Mike Bibby



, Baron Davis, , , Mike Bibby 2010-11 : Raymond Felton, Chauncey Billups, Toney Douglas



: Raymond Felton, Chauncey Billups, Toney Douglas 2009-10: Chris Duhon, Toney Douglas, Sergio Rodriguez , Nate Robinson



Chris Duhon, Toney Douglas, , Nate Robinson 2008-09: Chris Duhon, Nate Robinson



Chris Duhon, Nate Robinson 2007-08: Jamal Crawford, Stephon Marbury, Nate Robinson



That’s an incredible list full of players who were past their prime, playing out of position or simply mediocre. And it’s during a time period where the NBA has more great point guards than ever.

All of this is to say that Holiday would be a wonderful addition in New York. If the front office could sign him to a long-term deal, it would be the first time since the Charlie Ward-Chris Childs era that the team didn’t have to worry about the position, unless you count the Marbury years. He also seems like a natural favorite of president Phil Jackson, who loves big point guards who can defend wings when necessary.

It’s unclear, however, if signing Holiday is anywhere close to realistic. Earlier this season, the Pelicans were reportedly worried he might leave , but that was before they stole DeMarcus Cousins from the Sacramento Kings . Anthony Davis , Cousins and general manager Dell Demps have all talked about New Orleans having a Big 3 with Holiday, and Davis has said he’s already trying to convince him to re-sign.

One potential advantage the Knicks have is that they employ Hoilday’s brother, Justin. The swingman is also a free agent this summer, though, and who knows if he would even have good things to say about the organization? This season has been a total mess for New York, and the Charles Oakley catastrophe did the franchise no favors when it comes to its reputation among players. Holiday will have options this summer, and right now it’s hard to imagine the Knicks being the most appealing one.