Knicks vs. Hawks highlights: Porzingis gets revenge on Howard with vicious slam

New York Knicks phenom Kristaps Porzingis got dunked on, hard, by the Hawks' Dwight Howard a while back:

Later, Porzingis said he wanted to "get (Howard) back" for that.

Well, on Sunday, Porzingis did just that.

This is an all-timer. Not only is it a revenge dunk, not only is it a full-extension revenge dunk on a seven-footer, but it's full-extension revenge dunk on a seven-footer who gave him what was very much a flagrant foul. That's a pretty insane moment. He lands hard but gets the full foul on him. Howard was hit with only a flagrant-1.

Porzingis' aggression in these kinds of situations matters. It shows that he's got a tougher approach than most and that he takes these matters personally. It's not enough to play well, he has to get revenge on a former All-Star who's bigger than him and jammed on him. That's why he's so popular in New York.