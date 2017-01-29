Knicks vs. Hawks highlights: Porzingis gets revenge on Howard with vicious slam
The hoop, and the harm, and the poster
New York Knicks phenom Kristaps Porzingis got dunked on, hard, by the Hawks' Dwight Howard a while back:
January 29, 2017
Later, Porzingis said he wanted to "get (Howard) back" for that.
Well, on Sunday, Porzingis did just that.
This is an all-timer. Not only is it a revenge dunk, not only is it a full-extension revenge dunk on a seven-footer, but it's full-extension revenge dunk on a seven-footer who gave him what was very much a flagrant foul. That's a pretty insane moment. He lands hard but gets the full foul on him. Howard was hit with only a flagrant-1.
Porzingis' aggression in these kinds of situations matters. It shows that he's got a tougher approach than most and that he takes these matters personally. It's not enough to play well, he has to get revenge on a former All-Star who's bigger than him and jammed on him. That's why he's so popular in New York.
