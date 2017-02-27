Knicks waive Brandon Jennings; guard reportedly plans to sign with contender

The Knicks didn’t make any significant moves at the trade deadline, but they made one on Monday. New York has waived backup point guard Brandon Jennings, who confirmed the news on Twitter.

Thank you to all the Knicks fans for the love all year long, and thanks to my teammates and the organization. — Brandon Jennings (@brandonjennings) February 27, 2017

Playing in the Mecca was an amazing experience and I'm looking forward to being back on the court soon playing the game that I love. — Brandon Jennings (@brandonjennings) February 27, 2017

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated reported that Jennings had previously told the Knicks that he wanted to play for a playoff team. New York will sign former 76ers guard Chasson Randle to replace Jennings, according to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

This move doesn’t have much of an impact on the Knicks, who are clearly going nowhere this season. But Jennings could be a nice piece to a playoff team in need of a solid backup point guard. Jennings averaged 8.6 points and 4.9 assists per game for the Knicks in about 25 minutes per game, and filled in nicely as the starter during several games when Derrick Rose was out.

Jennings was a bona fide starting point guard for the Bucks and Pistons before tearing his Achilles tendon during the 2014-15 season. It’s unlikely he’ll ever reach that level again, but can certainly push the pace and provide bench scoring for a team that needs it.