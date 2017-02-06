Kobe Bryant on Tom Brady's Super Bowl LI victory: '5 rings can't be deflated'
Kobe Bryant congratulates Tom Brady on Super Bowl title by referencing Deflategate
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are Super Bowl champions once again. After completing the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, Brady earned one for the thumb -- his fifth NFL championship.
The Patriots, led by Brady, scored 31 unanswered points to knock off the Falcons in overtime.
With the championship, it now ties Brady in total championships with another sports legend: Kobe Bryant.
The Black Mamba, who was one of the best players not only of his time but in NBA history, won five titles with the Los Angeles Lakers before retiring last year. Following New England's triumph, he weighed on twitter to congratulate No. 12 on earning No. 5 --- with a not-so-subtle reference to Deflategate:
5 rings can't be deflated #Brady#Muse— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) February 6, 2017
The Patriots were accused of knowingly using underinflated footballs during the 2014 AFC Championship Game against the Indianapolis Colts. After a back-and-forth legal battle to fight a suspension handed down from the NFL, Tom Brady served a four-game suspension to begin the 2016 football season.
After a rough start, Brady found a groove in the second half of Super Bowl LI. He was named the game's MVP, completing 43 of 62 pass attempts with two touchdowns against one interception.
It was a sweet way to win the title in comeback fashion. Perhaps winning it in the same season as his four-game suspension made it even sweeter. And hey, Kobe's right. Can't deflate rings.
