Kristaps Porzingis says his thigh injury is not serious
Knicks get good news about their talented youngster
Kristaps Porzingis was limited to just 25 minutes Tuesday night against the Indiana Pacers, as he left the game early due to a thigh injury. As he attempted to go up for an alley-oop, Porzingis ran into Monta Ellis, which left him with a painful knock to the thigh.
The Knicks were able to secure the win in his absence, taking down the Pacers 87-81 thanks to 22 points and 13 rebounds from Carmelo Anthony. After the game, the Knicks got more good news -- Porzingis told reporters that his injury was not serious and shouldn’t keep him out too long, if at all.
“It’s a contusion,” Porzingis said when asked what the doctors told him about the injury. “It’s pretty stiff, it’s stiffening up now, but it’s nothing serious, nothing with the knee, nothing with the hip, it’s only a thigh contusion.”
Even though Knicks fans may prefer to sit Porzingis for the rest of the season and tank for a higher draft pick, it’s still great news that he doesn’t have a serious injury problem.
