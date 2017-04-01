Kyrie Irving on flagrant foul to avenge LeBron: 'I gotta protect my brother'

Kryie Irving is known as a lot of things in the NBA -- a supremely talented ball-handler, a knock-down shooter, a clutch performer. One thing he’s certainly not known for is being an enforcer.

But that changed in the first quarter of the Cavliers’ 122-105 win over the Sixers on Friday. Irving watched LeBron James take what he thought was a cheap shot from Sixers forward Justin Anderson, and retaliated by shoving Anderson out of bounds later in the play.

Irving came into the game in a massive shooting slump, so taking out some frustration must have felt good. He picked up a flagrant foul on the play, but was unapologetic after the game.

“I kind of saw Justin [Anderson] kind of lower his shoulder and knock down [LeBron] and then that kind of took me out of the play and I was like, ‘I hope he doesn’t get the basketball again, otherwise I gotta do something -- I gotta protect my brother.’ “A lot of late hits on Bron, a lot of guys just trying to get one over on him. It’s over for that. It’s over for that. Just trying to protect anybody and everybody on my team.”

Kyrie Irving The Enforcer?



Kyrie doesn't shy away from his feelings of unhappiness with the treatment of @KingJames pic.twitter.com/DprueUpUvH — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) April 1, 2017

It may sound silly, but this might be exactly what the Cavs needed. Playing a short-handed Sixers team, Cleveland -- which came into the game on a three-game losing streak -- started the game a bit lax, particularly on the defensive end. After Irving’s flagrant foul, however, the Cavs’ defensive activity noticeably picked up and the game was never really close after the first quarter.

The Cavs have struggled mightily since the start of the new year and trail the Celtics by half a game for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Everyone just assumes that Cleveland will be able to flip the switch once the playoffs start, and perhaps Kyrie sticking up for his teammate might be the spark that sets the wheels in motion.