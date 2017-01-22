Lakers can't score 81 on Kobe's anniversary, suffer worst loss in team history instead

The Lakers lost 122-73 to the Mavericks on Sunday

It was 11 years ago Sunday that Kobe Bryant put on a performance for the ages by scoring 81 points. The Los Angeles Lakers honored Bryant on the anniversary by suffering the worst loss in franchise history, losing 122-73 to the Dallas Mavericks.

That's right -- the Lakers as a team scored just 73 points, eight shy of Bryant's historic performance 11 years ago. Somewhere, Bryant is rolling over in his figurative grave.

Before this season, the Lakers' worst margin of defeat was 48 points, against the Jazz on March 28, 2016, and the Clippers on March 6, 2014. Just this season, the Lakers have lost three games by 40 points or more.

So how bad were the Lakers on Sunday? They shot 28 of 73 (38.4 percent) from the field and a dismal 3 for 21 (14.3 percent) on 3-pointers. The Lakers also turned the ball over 17 times, were outrebounded 49-32 and allowed the Mavericks to score 23 fast-break points and 19 second-chance points. The effort just clearly wasn't there for the Lakers.

The fun-loving, playoff-seeking Lakers, from earlier this season are now a thing of the past. And at 16-32, the Lakers might need D'Angleo Russell to return from his injury as soon as possible if they don't want to fall to dead last in the West.

CBS Sports Writer

Ananth Pandian has been writing about all NBA-related things including the social and lifestyle aspect of the sport for CBS Sports since 2015. His name is actually easy to pronounce, just remember it is... Full Bio

