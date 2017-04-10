Lakers' D'Angelo Russell dedicates winning 3-pointer to late grandmother

The Lakers’ lottery chances might be better served by losing, but D’Angelo Russell had some extra motivation to win on Sunday.

Russell made a winning 3-point shot as time expired to give the Lakers a 110-109 win over the Timberwolves, and he knew just what to do afterward.

Russell ran directly into his brothers’ arms, and they celebrated their late grandmother, Pamela Russell. The family had learned of her passing Sunday morning, and Russell wasn’t even sure if he would play.

D'Angelo Russell's grandmother passed away yesterday. He hit the GAME-WINNER and then had an emotional moment with his family in the stands: pic.twitter.com/fav7gDHFyk — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) April 10, 2017

Russell credited the win and the shot, which bounced around the rim before falling through just as the final buzzer sounded, to his grandmother.

“R.I.P. my granny, man. I found out my granny was dead this morning, man,” a visibly emotional Russell said after the game. “That’s tragic. That’s God’s hands, man. I can’t really control that. That’s God making that shot. That shot was for my granny, man. I wasn’t even gonna play tonight. Honestly, man, that’s all God right there.”

Lakers coach Luke Walton was equally overcome with emotion following the win.

“I get goosebumps even talking about the way the game ended,” Walton said.

The Lakers, who would lose their lottery pick if it falls out of the top three, have won four straight, which doesn’t exactly help their chances. But with emotional wins like this, it’s hard to say that losing would be better.