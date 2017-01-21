Lakers' D'Angelo Russell suffers MCL sprain, calf strain, will have MRI
Russell left Los Angeles' game against the Indiana Pacers on Friday
About a minute into the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, guard D'Angelo Russell tripped and stumbled while running a pick-and-roll, then lay on the floor for several minutes in obvious pain. Russell left the game and did not return, and the Lakers announced that he suffered a mild right MCL sprain and a strained right calf. He will have an MRI on Saturday.
Here's the play where he got hurt:
The Lakers have dominated the Pacers, but that should not be some sort of sign that they don't need him. He missed about three weeks earlier in the season because of a sore left knee, and his absence coincided with Los Angeles losing its rhythm and sliding down the standings. Despite the fact that Russell's shot has been off for the past couple of weeks, if he's out for an extended period of time, the Lakers could struggle.
