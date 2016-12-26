Lakers defeat Clippers in Christmas day battle of Los Angles: Takeaways

In a Christmas miracle, the Los Angeles Lakers snapped their 11-game losing streak to the Los Angeles Clippers , winning 111-102. The last time the Lakers beat the Clippers was on the opening night of the 2013-2014 season.

The victory snapped the Lakers' four-game losing streak and gave them their 12th win of the season. The Lakers didn't win their 12th game last season until March 1.

The Clippers played without Chris Paul and Blake Griffin yet led by three at halftime. However, the Lakers came out in the third quarter with a ton of energy and took control of the game.

Takeaways

Turning point: Down by three at the half, the Lakers turned up their defensive effort in the third and got in a rhythm offensively. The Lakers ripped off an extended 28-9 run and built a 16-point lead with 3:34 left in the quarter.

The @Lakers poured in 34 pts in the 3Q to take a 89-74 lead heading into the 4Q! #NBAXmaspic.twitter.com/yqqrSCgBgG — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 26, 2016

During that run, the ice-cold Clippers didn't score for four straight minutes. The Clippers turned the ball over five times, which led to 11 Lakers points. The Lakers also owned the boards in the quarter, outrebounding the Clippers 17-7. Seven of the Lakers' 17 rebounds in the third were offensive, which contributed to the Clippers being outscored 12-1 in second-chance points.

Walton said the 3rd Q defensive energy was good. "We came out ready, locked in. We did a much better job of taking away easy baskets." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 26, 2016

Ultimately, the game had an 18-point swing as the Lakers entered the fourth up by 15 points.

Well-rounded effort: For the first time since April 12, 2015, all five starters for the Lakers scored in double figures. Timofey Mozgov and Nick Young led the Lakers with 19 points a piece. Luol Deng and Julius Randle both chipped in 13 and D'Angelo Russell 14.

The Lakers also got a strong performance from their bench. Lou Williams had 14 points and rookie Brandon Ingram scored 10. Thomas Robinson scored just four but he grabbed nine rebounds in under 16 minutes.

No holiday for the injury bug: Already dealing with injuries to Paul and Griffin, the Clippers might also be without the services of J.J. Redick for quite some time. Redick started against the Lakers and scored a game-high 22 points but left the game in the third quarter with a sore hamstring. The Clippers did not provide a timeline for Redick, but hamstring injuries cause most players to miss at least a couple of games. It's another blow to the Clippers as they try to maintain a top-four seed in the West.

Doc isn't sure yet about J.J. Redick but he could sit a game or two as well. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 26, 2016

A stocking-filled-with-coal performance: With no Paul or Griffin, the Clippers needed to have a big game from DeAndre Jordan, but they didn't get it. Jordan didn't play in the fourth quarter and finished with seven points and 10 rebounds in just under 28 minutes. He had a career-high six assists but also had four turnovers and only one offensive rebound, which came late in the third quarter.

Jordan isn't going to suddenly become a go-to offensive player, yet his ability to rebound and protect the rim (Lakers scored 46 points in the paint) was going to be crucial for the Clippers to weather the absence of Paul and Griffin. If that doesn't happen, the Clippers could be in some serious trouble.

Playoff positioning: Since starting the season 14-2, the Clippers have gone 8-8. Injuries have been a big reason why, but it's not a good look for a team trying to be a top playoff team.

Plus, with their loss to the Lakers, the Clippers fell to the fourth seed behind the Houston Rockets in the West. The Memphis Grizzlies at 22-10 are right behind the Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at 19-12 are also right there.