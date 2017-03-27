Lakers family feud ends as Jeanie Buss removes brother Jim Buss as trustee

The attempted coup by Jim Buss to reclaim control of the Lakers from his own sister, Jeanie Buss, is over. The family agreed to install Jeanie Buss as controlling owner and as a member of the board of directors, and had a court order issued in compliance with that agreement Monday, while Jim Buss is stepping down from the family’s arrangement. From the Los Angeles Times:

According to a person familiar with the situation, Jim Buss resigned as co-trustee Thursday as part of a requirement by Jeanie Buss to resolve the dispute. Her younger sister and staunch ally, Janie, replaced the brother, joining Jeanie and Johnny Buss as co-trustees. The person said there was no financial settlement with Jim Buss. If he had not consented to the arrangement, attorneys for Jeanie Buss were prepared to ask the court to remove him as co-trustee. The agreement means the probate court trial scheduled for May 15 to resolve the matter won’t happen. The three-paragraph stipulation requires the brothers to “take all actions reasonably available to them, including voting the Trust’s shares” to ensure Jeanie Buss is elected each year as controlling owner and a director. Janie Buss signed a separate document agreeing to be bound by the stipulation.

After Jeanie Buss removed her brother and GM Mitch Kupchak from power last month, Jim and his brother Johnny had sought a vote to remove their sister from control of the team. That effort was thwarted, and legal action was promised for the future. This settlement removes the threat of an ugly legal proceeding, and hopefully spares the team and its fans from some embarrassment over the ongoing family drama.

Basically, Jeanie Buss is Walter White in “Breaking Bad” at the end of Season 4. She won.

Jeanie Buss is now the only one in charge of the Lakers. USATSI

It’s a brutal end for Jim Buss, who was given the team by his late father, entrusted with guiding one of the most successful and popular franchises in all of sports. But after letting Phil Jackson go, and after the disaster of a great roster when they put together Steve Nash and Dwight Howard with Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol, things just got worse and worse. The last three seasons of Lakers basketball have been the worst in their history, and that’s never been something the team was willing to just accept.

We’ll see where Magic Johnson and rookie GM Rob Pelinka take the team from here on out, but make no mistake about it. Jeanie Buss is now queen of Lakerland, and there are no more challengers to the throne.