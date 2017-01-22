Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell out 1-2 weeks with mild MCL sprain and calf strain

The Los Angeles Lakers are in a long tailspin, but they did get some good news on Saturday. An MRI revealed only a mild sprain in his right knee, along with a calf strain and a knee bruise. He's expected to miss 1-2 weeks with the injury.

When Russell gets back, it'll be a crucial turn for him and the Lakers. They need to get back to the good basketball and high energy they showed early in the season. The Baby Lakers have really struggled the past two months, becoming one of the worst teams in the league. Russell has been unable to find his flow or rhythm, and just doesn't look like the star player he has been expected to be and looked like to start the year.

The Lakers are unlikely to make any deals at the trade deadline, but with time seemingly running out on Jim Buss' hourglass with his sister Jeanie, you can't count out any big moves from L.A. At this point, Russell, Julius Randle, and Jordan Clarkson do not look like true superstar players. Brandon Ingram continues to shine, but still doesn't project as a take-over-the-game level guy, at least not yet. You wonder how long a franchise that is notably impatient will remain so, especially with the pressure that they're under to get this team back to contention as soon as possible.

Russell is averaging 13.7 points and 4.4 assists on 39.5 percent shooting from the field and 34 percent shooting from 3-point range this season for the Lakers.