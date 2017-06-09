Lakers reportedly not sold on Lonzo Ball after workout; Jackson, Fox in play

As soon as the Los Angeles Lakers secured the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft, many assumed they would spend the pick on one-and-done UCLA freshman point guard Lonzo Ball. But following his personal workout with the team this week, the Lakers reportedly came away not sold on him.

According to a report from Bleacher Report, Ball had a fine workout with the team and was "humble and respectful" during his time with the Lakers brass. But he didn't blow the Lakers away during his time in Los Angeles during workouts or during their meals with him, and now the door could be open for another prospect to make an impression.

The Lakers scouted and met with Kansas' Josh Jackson on Thursday in Sacramento, and will host Kentucky point guard De'Aaron Fox on Thursday. Both prospects are said to be intriguing to the Lakers with the No. 2 pick.

Should Markelle Fultz fall past the No. 1 spot on draft night, he could be a steal for the Lakers at No. 2 as the team remains interested in him. However the Lakers have yet to be able to bring him in for a workout, and some have suggested he will only work out for the Celtics -- the team expected to take him with the top overall pick.

Ball's workout with the Lakers was a solo one that gave the team a chance to evaluate his shot and awkward release, but without competition, there was no measuring stick for how well he actually performed, plus getting that shot off against an NBA defender is a different story.

Although the Lakers could very well pick Ball at No. 2 on draft night, it seems his less-than-stellar workout and visit might open the door for Josh Jackson, De'Aaron Fox or, possibly, Markelle Fultz.