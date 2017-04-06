Lance Stephenson's plan to keep Paul George in Indiana: 'Tie him up on a chair'
The forward recently rejoined the Pacers, and has a plan to keep their star player
Isn’t it great to have Lance Stephenson back in the NBA?
After playing with both the Pelicans and Timberwolves earlier this season, Stephenson signed a multiyear deal to return to the Pacers just a week ago. He hasn’t wasted any time getting back into the headlines.
On Tuesday he nearly caused a brawl with the Raptors by dribbling towards an unguarded basket to make a layup in the closing seconds of the game with his team up by 15 points. Stephenson quickly took to Instagram to defend himself, pointing out that the Raptors had done something similar (in a slightly more dramatic fashion) themselves.
Even though the seven-year pro has only been back with his old team for a short while, Stephenson is already taking an active role in the effort to retain Pacers’ star forward Paul George, who can become a free agent after next season, and has been the subject of incessant trade rumors for the better part of 2017.
Stephenson’s plan, according to Fox Sports 975’s Derek Schultz, is slightly unconventional.
Yes, Stephenson said, “I gotta get all my guys, tie him up on a chair, and say, ‘You ain’t going nowhere, Paul George.’”
While Lance is joking (we pray that he’s joking), keeping George in an Indiana uniform is priority No. 1 (and No. 2, and No. 3, and No. 4 ... you get the point) for Larry Bird and the Pacers. George has reportedly expressed an interest in signing with the Lakers should he hit free agency, which forced Bird to at least explore the trade market, but he’s insisted that he wants George to stay with the team.
Presumably, one of the reasons Stephenson was brought back to the team was to try to rekindle the magic that the Pacers displayed during the 2013-14 season -- when they won 56 games and fell two wins short of making the NBA Finals -- and make George happy. The better the Pacers play, and the happier George is, the more likely it is that they’ll keep Stephenson around long-term.
So it’s no surprise that Lance and “his guys” will be doing everything they can to keep George with the Pacers.
