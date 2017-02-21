Latest NBA trade rumors: Celtics discussed Griffin deal, Butler may stay with Bulls

Our NBA trade buzz tracker will keep you updated on all the latest rumors, whispers and reported discussions as the Feb. 23 deadline approaches. Here’s the latest:

Pacers pursuing 76ers' Okafor

Wanting to get better, the Pacers are reportedly very active days before the Feb. 23 trade deadline. And in an effort to give Paul George more help, according to ESPN, the Pacers are targeting Sixers big man Jahlil Okafor .

The Pacers are trying to show George that they want to get better and continue to build around him. George is a free agent in 2018 and could potentially leave the Pacers -- the team he’s spent his whole career with -- if he is unhappy with his situation. His unhappiness and general down demeanor has been a theme this season as he has complained about Pacers fans and even said that there is a dark cloud hanging over the team. We’ll see if Indiana makes this move and possibly others before the deadline.

Celtics, Clippers discussed Griffin

Forget Jahlil Okafor, Lou Williams and Derrick Favors -- let’s talk about the big boys. According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the Celtics and Clippers have engaged in trade talks involving All-Star forward Blake Griffin.

“[The Celtics] have talked intermittently with the Clippers about Blake Griffin in recent weeks, per several league sources, but a deal is extremely unlikely. Griffin will be a free agent this summer, and Boston would probably need official permission to talk to him about his future -- a concession Minnesota allowed Cleveland before the Kevin Love trade. The Clips would ask for a bounty, starting with Jae Crowder and one of the Avery Bradley/Marcus Smart duo, plus picks, per league sources.”

Note that Lowe said the trade is extremely unlikely, but remember that the Kingstraded DeMarcus Cousins a few days after saying there was absolutely no way they were going to trade him. If the offer is right, teams can change their minds quickly.

Jazz testing market on Favors

The Utah Jazz are reportedly gauging league-wide interest in big man Derrick Favors . But according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, it is unclear if the Jazz are actually serious about trading Favors:

They’ve tested the market for Derrick Favors over the last few weeks, according to several league sources; Favors hasn’t been quite the same since coming back from injury, and Utah Utes plays Favors and Rudy Gobert together for only 10 or 12 minutes per game. Utah’s seriousness on Favors is unclear; they are mum as usual, and they don’t want to weaken their team ahead of the playoffs with Hayward heading to free agency. Favors is still an important player. They could be testing the market ahead of a trade around the draft.

Jones wants out of New Orleans

With his playing time getting drastically reduced by the New Orleans Pelicans ’ acquistion of DeMarcus Cousins , New Orleans is looking to trade Terrence Jones . According to ESPN’s Chris Haynes, Jones is also in favor of a move from New Orleans:

New Orleans now seeking trade partner for forward Terrence Jones, league sources tell ESPN. Mutual decision on behalf of team, Jones' camp. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 20, 2017

Butler's camp under impression he won't be traded

There has been plenty of speculation that the Chicago Bulls may trade Jimmy Butler . The Boston Celtics are perhaps the main team mentioned whenever these rumors pop up. But according to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, Butler isn’t going anywhere as of right now :

Plenty can happen before Thursday’s 2 p.m. trade deadline, but according to multiple sources, the Bulls and Celtics haven’t held substantive talks about Butler since June, and Butler’s camp is under the impression that the Bulls won’t move the three-time All-Star this week.

Wolves asking about Rose

Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau may be looking to reunite with Derrick Rose in Minnesota.

According to ESPN’s Ian Begley, the Minnesota Timberwolves have talked to the Knicks about a possible trade involving Rose. Begley reports that “it is unclear” what the Timberwolves would offer the Knicks for the former MVP. The Timberwolves aren’t the only team inquiring about Rose as Begley reports that several teams have reached out to the Knicks about their starting point guard.

The Timberwolves are reportedly trying to move Ricky Rubio before Thursday’s trade deadline, so maybe he could be involved in a move for Rose. But overall, this report shows that the Timberwolves are looking to improve at the point guard position and aren’t ready to hand over the reigns to rookie Kris Dunn. Of course, Rose likely isn’t that much of an upgrade from Rubio, especially on the defensive end. Offensively, Rose could provide some scoring punch with Zach LaVine out for the rest of a season with a torn ACL.

Knicks not trading Melo

After all the drama between Phil Jackson and Carmelo Anthony , it appears the Knicks’ All-Star isn’t going anywhere -- at least not this season. According to reports, Carmelo hasn’t been willing to waive his no-trade clause for any of the offers the Knicks have sent his way, and interested teams have now moved on to other targets.

Teams like the Los Angeles Clippers , Cavs and Chicago Bulls that had reportedly shown interest lack the significant assets to make a deal the Knicks would be willing to accept, so it makes sense that no trade will likely be made. But just because Anthony won’t be moved before the trade deadline doesn’t mean he’ll be a Knick next season -- trade rumors will likely heat up again this summer.

Wizards look to bolster bench

The Washington Wizards are reportedly willing to give up a first-round pick to get some bench help. According to reports, Washington has its eye on Lakers guard Lou Williams and Nets forward Bojan Bogdanovic.

In a vacuum, trading a first-round pick in a deep draft to rent a bench scorer for a few months seems like a bad idea, but the Wizards have won 18 of their last 21 games and are quickly closing in on the Celtics and Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference. Especially given Cleveland’s injury problems this season, this might be the right time to go into win-now mode and try to steal one of the top two seeds in the East.

Williams is a straight bucket-getter who was no problem fitting into any team. He’s averaging a career-high 18.6 points off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and is a leading candidate to win his second Sixth Man of the Year award. He would immediately bolster a weak Wizards second unit that doesn’t have a player averaging more than six points per game.

Bogdanovic isn’t quite the high-octane scorer that Williams is, but he is a big improvement over what the Wizards are currently working with. The 6-8 forward is averaging 14.2 points per game while shooting 35 percent on 3-pointers.

Clippers, Thunder pushing for Wilson Chandler

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Clippers are reportedly both going hard after Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler. The 6-8 three/four combo would be a great help to either team, but the question is whether either can come up with a package attractive enough for Denver to pull the trigger.

For the Clippers he could slide right into the small forward spot in the starting lineup or add some scoring to the bench unit. He could also allow the Clippers to play small for stretches of the game, moving Blake Griffin to the five and having Chandler fill in at the four.

For the Thunder, particularly with the injury to Enes Kanter, they just need someone besides Westbrook who can put the ball in the basket. Chandler can clearly do that, and would fit nicely as a scorer and floor-spacer alongside Westbrook and Steven Adams.

Pacers want help for George

The struggling Indiana Pacers are looking for help for All-Star Paul George , and they’re reportedly willing to give up their first-round pick to do it. According to a report from ESPN, the Pacers are shopping their 2017 first-round draft pick in hopes of landing a talent to place alongside George.

The Pacers made moves in the offseason to bolster the roster for first-year head coach Nate McMillan, but they haven’t exactly panned out. Point guard Jeff Teague has shown flashes of brilliance, but lacks consistency. Backup center Al Jefferson has been largely a non-factor. Indiana is clearly now in the mode to help build around George and young talent Myles Turner , and they’re willing to sacrifice a pick in a loaded draft to do it.

Derrick Rose, trade target

The New York Knicks point guard is reportedly on the radar for multiple teams. This comes courtesy of ESPN’s Ian Begley, who acknowledges that Rose has been a poor defender and distributor for New York this season. He has, however, been excellent at driving to the basket.

You can watch Rose highlights and talk yourself into the idea of him helping a team. He’s still quicker than the average guard in transition, and he can contort his body and finish around the basket. He has made some clutch shots and even dunked a few times. When you look at his defense, though, or even just his relative lack of efficiency, it’s hard to see the appeal. It would be surprising if the Knicks could get much in return for Rose, especially with him hitting free agency in July.

Okafor somehow still a Sixer

Jahlil Okafor told SiriusXM NBA radio that he doesn’t know whether he’ll be traded, despite the fact that the Philadelphia 76ers held him out of a couple of games because they thought they were close to getting a deal done. Okafor rejoined the Sixers for their game against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, which must have been pretty weird.

It would still be shocking if the big man remained on the roster past the deadline.

Raptors not done?

The Toronto Raptors might have already won the deadline by acquiring Serge Ibaka at the moment when they most desperately needed help. They could use a bit more wing depth and versatility, though, and president Masai Ujiri told reporters this week, “I still have my phone.”

According to Doug Smith of the Toronto Star, the front office intends to hold onto young players Norman Powell , Lucas Nogueira , Delon Wright , Jakob Poeltl , Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet -- if there is a move to be made, it would likely involve Jared Sullinger’s expiring contract, Toronto’s other 2017 first-round draft pick or even point guard Cory Joseph .

Swaggy P doesn't mind trade talk

Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young has seen his name mentioned in trade rumors for multiple reasons. Last year, it was because the Lakers reportedly just wanted to be rid of him; this year, it’s because he has played well and isn’t necessarily part of their long-term future. Right now, the rumors aren’t bothering him.

“When they talk about you in trades or being let go, there’s just so much negativity around, that’s bad,” Young said, via Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times. “But when you’re doing good, and teams want you, they want to trade for you, that’s good. ‘He’s a valuable trade piece.’ That makes a total difference.”