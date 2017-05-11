LaVar Ball back at it again, says Lonzo doesn't need any advice from Kobe Bryant

If you had Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in the "Which NBA star will LaVar Ball take a shot at next?" pool, congratulations my friend.

In an interview on ESPN Radio 710 in Los Angeles on Thursday morning, the outspoken father of former UCLA point guard and future NBA Draft lottery pick Lonzo Ball, said that he doesn't think his son needs to get any advice from Bryant:

"I don't need no advice from Kobe Bryant," LaVar Ball said. "I don't need advice from Kobe Bryant. Zo's got to play his game. If they're at practice and he sees something, and Lonzo listens to him or whatever, he's good. ... But it's just not, 'OK, I'm talking to Kobe, so now I'm going to be good.' If Kobe sees something that 'Zo is doing, then go from there. But I'm not trying to pattern after nobody."

Now here's a case where LaVar's mouth got way ahead of his brain -- which isn't much of a surprise. What he really appears to be saying is that if Kobe sees a flaw in Lonzo's game and wants to help him, he has no problem with that.

Using the LaVar-to-normal human being translator, it was probably meant to come out something like this: "Kobe Bryant is a basketball icon and Lonzo would be thrilled to have the opportunity to work with him for any time that Kobe can spare. While Lonzo's game is quite different from Kobe's, he would surely be able to help my son in his pursuit to be an NBA legend."

But instead he starts off with the highly outrageous (and quotable), "I don't need no advice from Kobe Bryant."

No matter what you think of LaVar Ball, he's a marketing machine that won't go away.