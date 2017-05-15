LaVar Ball: Big Baller Brand is 'a step above' Nike, Adidas and Under Armour
LaVar says they're better than the established brands
Chances are high that you've heard of the Big Baller Brand in the news recently.
Former UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball and his father, LaVar, dropped a signature shoe called the ZO2 under the company name at a cool $495 a pop. It was a controversial move by Lonzo, a projected top-five pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, who spurned opportunities from the likes of Nike, Adidas and Under Armour to go solo with the family company.
But Lonzo's father says he's not worried about those that criticized the decision, nor is he worried about his competitors of the Big Baller Brand.
"We not even caring about Nike and Adidas and Under Armour," Ball told ESPN. "We not even competing with them, because we're better than them, we're a step above them. We're what you call a premium active wear.
"Lonzo ain't going to these shoes companies saying, 'Hey, knock knock, it's me. Can I endorse your shoe? Can I wear your shoe?' No, they coming to us. They've got to find that next best thing every time."
For as much heat as LaVar has got for helping his son along in the draft and endorsement process, Lonzo seems at peace with where he stands just a month out from the draft. He's got his own signature sneakers, which he's said he dreamed about since he was a kid, and he had creative freedom in the designing process because of his power within the company compared to others he could've signed with. But he knows he's a long way from becoming an NBA star -- the key to selling his own brand of sneakers.
"Who is going to want to wear a loser's shoe? Lonzo said. "What you do on the court is going to help you off the court."
