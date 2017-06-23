LaVar Ball booed as he leaves Barclay's during NBA Draft, leaves hat as parting gift
The crowd at draft let themselves be heard, but nothing could get under Ball's skin Thursday night
Say what you want about LaVar Ball, but he's got some flair. In a quintessential heel move, the proud father was booed as he was leaving the Barclay's Center and threw his hat into the crowd for a fan to grab.
Nothing could get under Ball's skin, as he had seen the first of his three Bs get drafted to the Los Angeles Lakers second overall earlier in the night. With Lonzo a new Laker, Ball said it was the will of Zeus that drove him to LA, so he probably thought it was the will of Hades that he would get booed as he left.
Ball swaggered out of the building with a bit of extra bounce and, with a flourish, tossed his purple and gold BBB hat into the crowd in front of the ESPN podium. Ball haters are now on notice: Lonzo is here to stay. And so is LaVar.
