LaVar Ball on why Michael Jordan couldn't sell $495 shoes: 'He ain't Lonzo Ball'

LaVar Ball likes to take shots at people more famous than him in hopes that it will raise his public appearance. He's succeeded yet again by going after the biggest name in basketball: Michael Jordan. The man so famous that his own Jumpman logo might be more iconic than Nike's swoosh, or the NBA logo itself, apparently can't sell overpriced shoes because "He's not Lonzo Ball" per the older Ball.

When Ball went on Fox Sports 1's Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe pointed out to him that Jordan would never be able to sell shoes at the price Ball is selling them at as a rookie. LaVar's response was predictable:

"Because he ain't Lonzo Ball, that's why." "Did he have his own brand when he came in?" Ball added of Jordan. "This is a new era — called the Ball era."

Ball backtracked a little saying the shoes were a collectors item not meant to be sold at the rate competing shoes might be selling at. This seems to imply that these are a temporary shoe that, as Ball's stardom rises, will become more popular over time and raise the price even further.

LaVar's son, Lonzo Ball, is expected to be a top pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. If his skills translate over to the NBA like many believe they will then he's going to be a remarkable player. However, expecting him to reach the level of Jordan in popularity isn't really fair on the 19-year-old out of UCLA. It's also weird to go after an icon that became so massively successful that he's currently the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets.